Liam Rosenior "loves" Strasbourg but leaves door open to a move to Chelsea: "You never know..."

HQ

The press conference with Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior before Saturday's match against Nice in Ligue 1 attracted much more interest than usual, as the English manager was naturally asked about the rumours that Chelsea wants to lure him back to England, to replace Enzo Maresca at the helm of the London team.

And the 41-year-old manager (who played all his football career in England, in clubs like Fulham, Ipswich Town, and Brighton & Hove Albion before retiring in 2018) remained coy about the situation, confirming his compromise with the French club he joined in June 2024 (has a contract running until 2028), but leaving the door open for a change.

"There's a lot of noise, a lot of speculation, but as a coach, if you get involved in that, you fail. "My job is here, I love this club" the former left-back said during his press conference, quoted by Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace (via RMC Sport).

However, he didn't categorically denied the rumours: "In life, there are zero guarantees. You never know what tomorrow will bring. I just do my job. There has already been speculation, I don't want to guarantee how long I'll be here, but I enjoy myself here every day. I intend to continue doing so as long as I'm here."

A move would make sense beyond the sporting aspects because both Chelsea and Strasbourg are owned by the same company, BlueCo. Chelsea has a much higher pedigree, but they are currently struggling in Premier League while Strasbourg, a much more modest club, is in the middle of a promising season, as one of the top eight clubs in Conference League (the competition that Chelsea won with Enzo Maresca last year) and seventh in Ligue 1, the same position Strasbourg and Rosenior ended in last season.

Do you think Liam Rosenior will end up joining Chelsea this year?