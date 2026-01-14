Liam Rosenior has studied Arsenal and thinks Chelsea has "all the resources" to win

HQ

Liam Rosenior has his big first test as Chelsea manager at the EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal, seemingly favourite to win everything in England this season. However, Rosenior believes that he already has "the resources to win", as he prepares for the match to be played on Wednesday, at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET.

Rosenior has already won with Chelsea in his debut, last weekend in a 5-1 thrashing to Charlton, a second division club in the FA Cup. Facing Arsenal is a different story, but Rosenior says that "we've been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club. Watched all of their games, analysed every aspect of their game, including set plays, at which they're very good at".

"I'd love to be here six years or longer. But to do that, you need to start winning. So my focus is that I have ideas of how the team should look like in one or two years. I already have resources here to win. The lads trained very, very well today. We will make a decision on the team in the coming days and go and attack the game", the former Strasbourg manager said (via Reuters).

The second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final will be on February 3. Manchester City already took a big advantage defeating Newcastle 2-0 away on Tuesday.