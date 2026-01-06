Liam Rosenior appointed as Chelsea's new manager until 2032

HQ

It is official: Liam Rosenior will be the new head coach for Chelsea until 2032. The English manager left Strasbourg and replaces Enzo Maresca, who left the club, apparently voluntarily, one week ago. The appointment has been announced Tuesday morning, following a meeting he had on Monday, as the club doesn't want to waste any time to correct the course of the season, in which Chelsea started strong, but then fell to the fifth place, 17 points behind leader Arsenal.

Rosenior spent a year and a half in Strasbourg, where he successfully led the French team to European qualification (they are one of the top teams in Conference League). The 41-year-old doesn't lack experience, as he previously had managerial roles at Hull City and Derby County.

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies", said Rosenior. "My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves".

Rosenior's first match at the bench of Chelsea will be a visit to Fulham, on Wednesday evening, following the heroic 1-1 draw against Manchester City last weekend, with Calum McFarlane as interim manager.

