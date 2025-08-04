Liam Neeson's The Naked Gun marks his biggest hit since Taken 3

HQ

One of this year's biggest theatrical surprises has been Liam Neeson's comeback in The Naked Gun reboot, which has earned nearly $30 million worldwide since its premiere. That makes it Neeson's biggest box office success since Taken 3, released in 2014.

The Naked Gun is also being hailed as a warm and welcome revival for adult-oriented comedies at the cinema, a genre that has been stagnant for years, and is even being described in some quarters as one of the most entertaining films of the decade. All signs point to Paramount's gamble paying off, despite a production budget of nearly $40 million.

This is a stark contrast to Neeson and MacFarlane's previous collaboration, the painfully bad A Million Ways to Die in the West, which flopped both critically and commercially.

But it's not just Neeson stealing the show, Pamela Anderson has also been praised for her performance, with critics noting that her presence brings equal parts nostalgia and freshness.

