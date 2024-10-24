Liam Neeson's days as an action movie star are almost over

HQ

Despite being a 72-year-old man, Liam Neeson hasn't stopped providing his fans and action audiences around the world with intense and thrilling flicks. However, Neeson has revealed that his time as an action film star is coming to an end, something he spoke about in a recent interview with People.

When asked about how long he plans to continue delving into the world of action, Neeson replied: "I'm 72 — it has to stop at some stage. You can't fool audiences. I don't want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me. Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it."

Neeson is attached to a whole slate of upcoming projects of varying sizes, with the biggest being The Naked Gun reboot where he is expected to put his spin on Frank Drebin. He'll also star in a few other works, including a Run All Night sequel, a follow-up to Ice Road, and the upcoming Absolution as well. Needless to say, Neeson will be getting his fill of action before hanging it up.