Liam Neeson wants to play Qui-Gon Jinn again

As most of you surely know, the Mickey Mouse factory is currently working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series starring Ewan McGregor. It has already been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, but another character that was mentioned in the end of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith was Qui-Gon Jinn, played by the toughest Irishman ever made; Liam Neeson.

While we still don't know if Neeson will be in the show, we do know it is up to Disney. Because if they ask - Neeson is interested. This was revealed in an interview with Collider. Qui-Gon Jinn is often mentioned as one of the highlights of the prequel Star Wars trilogy, and we assume we are far from the only ones hoping he will return in some form (likely as a force ghost).