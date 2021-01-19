Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Liam Neeson wants to play Qui-Gon Jinn again

Only time will tell whether he will appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As most of you surely know, the Mickey Mouse factory is currently working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series starring Ewan McGregor. It has already been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, but another character that was mentioned in the end of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith was Qui-Gon Jinn, played by the toughest Irishman ever made; Liam Neeson.

While we still don't know if Neeson will be in the show, we do know it is up to Disney. Because if they ask - Neeson is interested. This was revealed in an interview with Collider. Qui-Gon Jinn is often mentioned as one of the highlights of the prequel Star Wars trilogy, and we assume we are far from the only ones hoping he will return in some form (likely as a force ghost).

Liam Neeson wants to play Qui-Gon Jinn again


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy