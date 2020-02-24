Liam Neeson shares why he won't rejoin the Star Wars cast

Star Wars fans remember Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi master of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace back in 1999. Say what you want about the movie itself, but Liam Neeson did a good job in portraying his character. Unfortunately, it is very likely that we will never see him again on the big screen as the legendary Jedi master.

Liam Neeson gave an interview to E.T. talking about his career and other opinions. He said that acting against inanimate objects was new and interesting, but also very exhausting.

The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting.

Maybe they can hire another actor to play Qui-Gon Jinn? Would you go see a Star Wars movie about Qui-Gon? Tell us in the comments.