Liam Neeson returns as a big rig driver with a ruthless side in Ice Road: Vengeance

While Liam Neeson will be at the forefront of cinema once more this August when he headlines the reboot of The Naked Gun, before that the Irish star will once again be flexing his action skills when he headlines a surprising sequel.

Four years after The Ice Road debuted, this June Neeson will return as Mike McCann, a big rig driver who is forced to return to his ruthless ways to protect a bunch of tourists and a local village from a crew of cruel mercenaries all on the road to Mt. Everest. Yep, the action franchise you probably didn't know existed is back for a follow-up outing known simply as Ice Road: Vengeance.

This flick will also star Fan Bingbing and Marcus Thomas, and it's being directed by Jonathan Hensleigh. It debuted on June 27, and since it's now here, you can see the trailer and the synopsis below.

"On the road to Mt. Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann (Liam Neeson) takes on ruthless mercenaries to protect a busload of tourists and save a village on the brink of destruction."