Liam Neeson praised in The Naked Gun - early reactions are hilariously positive

HQ

With just under two weeks to go until The Naked Gun hits theaters, early reactions from advance screenings are in-and they're overwhelmingly positive. The film, a revival of the beloved slapstick series made famous by Leslie Nielsen, is being described as "delightfully dumb" in the best possible way, with Liam Neeson earning high praise for his performance as Frank Drebin Jr.

Critics are raving about Neeson's surprisingly sharp comedic timing, with Jimmy Theo from JoBlo calling him "perfect in the role" and also singling out Pamela Anderson for her impressive comedic turn. IndieWire's Jim Hemphill went as far as saying that "if there were any justice in the world, Liam Neeson would win an Oscar," calling the film "smart and funny from start to finish."

Variety echoed the praise, noting that the film feels just like "the old Leslie Nielsen movies I grew up with," while Digital Spy dubbed it "the funniest movie in a long time." It all sounds very promising—and we'll find out for sure when The Naked Gun opens in cinemas on August 1st.

Are you ready for some brand new cop nonsense?