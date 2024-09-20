Liam Neeson offers knuckle sandwiches in the trailer for the gangster film Absolution

HQ

Movie legend Liam Neeson is back with another intense, hard-hitting action film, and in Absolution he plays a former gangster trying to leave his life of crime behind, all to reconnect with his family. But as we can imagine, escaping his past isn't easy, especially when a rival gang is hot on his heels.

The film is directed by Norwegian Hans Petter Moland, who was previously behind the middling Neeson film Cold Pursuit. Other cast members include Ron Perlman, Yolondo Ross, William Xifaras and Daniel Diemer. You can take a closer look at the trailer below.

Are you hungry for more Neeson action flicks?