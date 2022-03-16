Liam Neeson is a contract killer with morale in Memory

HQ

Few people are getting type-casted as badass killers as frequently as Liam Neeson, and he really doesn't seem to mind it himself, as it is now time for yet another movie where he is starring as a hitman. In the upcoming movie Memory, he plays the expert assassin Alex Lewis, who really only has one rule: he never kills kids.

Well, guess what, this is exactly what he is tasked to do, according to the first trailer. Needless to say, shit hits the fan after he refuses the job, with life getting even more complicated as he begins to suffer from memory loss.

Memory premieres in theatres on April 29, and it's directed by Martin Campbell, who has quite the experience with action-thrillers and has made the Bond movies GoldenEye and Casino Royale, both often regarded as two of the best in the 007 franchise. Check out the first trailer for Memory below.