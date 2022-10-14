Liam Neeson in talks for The Naked Gun reboot

HQ

Ask people born in the 70's or 80's which is the funniest movie ever made, and chances are quite big that a surprisingly large amount will answer The Naked Gun.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad was released in 1988 and was a continuation of the TV series Police Squad, starring the late Leslie Nielsen as detective Frank Drebin. It became incredibly popular thanks to the extremely high amount of clever jokes which threw punches all over the place.

Now a reboot has been greenlighted by Paramount and Liam Neeson (Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Taken) is considered as the main protagonist, who might be Drebin's son rather than actually playing Frank Drebin. There are quite the few other interesting names tied to The Naked Gun reboot as well.

The director of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Akiva Schaffer, will direct and he is bringing the screenwriters Alec Sulkin and Mark Hentemann from the same movie. The American Dad and Family guy creator Seth MacFarlane is confirmed as a producer.

Neeson did confirm he was in talks with MacFarlane about a The Naked Gun reboot two years ago, but as nothing has been heard since then, most assumed it never materialized.

Thanks Deadline