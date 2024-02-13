Liam Neeson felt offended by fans' Jar Jar Binks hatred

HQ

We all remember how extremely disliked Jar Jar Binks was, who in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace jumped around with a strange look and sounded just like a children's programme character. The fans hated Jar Jar and the fans still hate Jar Jar, something that Liam Neeson does not agree with at all. In fact, the Taken actor (who of course portrays the character Qui-Gon Jinn in the same film) felt offended and hurt by the fans' Jar Jar hatred.

Speaking with Empire, Neeson stated, "Ahmed [Best] was so funny and inventive. Myself and Ewan were personally hurt and offended by the critical reaction to the character."

