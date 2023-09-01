Liam Neeson dislikes Disney's Star Wars venture: "You're diluting it!"

Liam Neeson's portrayal of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in George Lucas's prologue is a beloved figure among many Star Wars fans, but the actor is not particularly favourable to what Disney has done with Star Wars since buying it from George Lucas. In fact, Neeson believes that Disney is simply diluting and diluting the product.

"There's so many movies and spinoffs now, I think, no, you're diluting the whole thing. I think!"

Do you agree with Neeson or do you like the fact that Disney is pushing a lot of Star Wars?

Thanks, Team Coco.