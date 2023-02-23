Liam Neeson chose romance over James Bond

HQ

In the mid-90s, there was a time when Liam Neeson was almost signed up for the role of James Bond. Following the release of Schindler's List, Neeson was contacted and engaged in conversations with 007 producer Barbara Broccoli about taking over the role of the super spy from Timothy Dalton, but ultimately turned it down in favour of marriage.

Speaking with GQ, Neeson stated that his late wife, Natasha Richardson told him that if he accepted Bond, she wouldn't marry him, and that was a deal-breaker for Neeson and 007.

"I know the Broccolis. They looked at a bunch of actors. Schindler's List had come out and Barbara [Broccoli] had called me a couple of times to ask if I was interested, and I said, 'Yes, I would be interested.' And then my lovely wife [Natasha Richardson], God rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, 'Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we're not getting married.'"

The next Bond ended up being Pierce Brosnan, who ended up playing a beloved version of the character during the mid-90s and early 2000s.

