Liam Lawson to blame for near fatal accident with marshals in Formula 1, according to Mexico's FIA

HQ

Liam Lawson has received the blame by the FIA for his involvement in his near-miss with Formula 1 marshals during Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, when he nearly hit marshals who were crossing the track. Lawson said that he "could have killed them" and didn't understand why they were crossing at that moment.

However, according to OMDAI, FIA's body in Mexico, it was Lawson's fault for not slowing down enough in double yellow flag conditions, which were raised for marshals to clear debris from a collision earlier between Carlos Sainz and Lawson himself (via Motorsport).

"The images clearly show that driver Liam Lawson maintains the steering wheel angle of his car when taking Turn 1, without changing his trajectory, even though the track marshals were crossing the track to return to their post. The driver did not interrupt his line despite the obvious presence of marshals on the track", said the Mexican Motorsport governing body in a statement.