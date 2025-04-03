Liam Lawson reveals how he felt when he was told he was being demoted from Red Bull

HQ

One day to go before the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Japan, Liam Lawson has finally spoken about his relegation from Red Bull to Racing Bulls (the secondary team from the Austrian energy drink company). Yuki Tsunoda, his replacement, said to be extra-motivated for his debut at the winning team in his home circuit of Suzuka, "it feels like fate" he said. But what does Lawson felt?

Naturally, not too good. Speaking to the media on Thursday (via Formula1.com) the 23-year-old New Zealander said to be surprised and that it was "tough to hear", and that he was hoping on having another chance at a track he's raced before. He was told on a phone call, after the Grand Prix in China, where he qualified last for both the sprint and race. His teammates at Racing Bulls (where he has worked as a reserve driver since 2021) welcomed him with a banner saying "We missed you").

However, he maintains a positive attitude, considers this an opportunity to still be in Formula 1 and form him "the main thing is being in a car, I have the opportunity to prove I belong here and that's what I'll try and do". "If I look back a year ago, I had no seat - I was here a year ago watching and wishing I was racing."