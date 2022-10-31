Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia

HQ

Netflix has just announced that The Witcher will get a fourth season, before the third one has even premiered, so there's little doubt that Netflix really believes in the series. In the same vein, however, Henry Cavill takes the opportunity to announce that he will leave the series after the third season and be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

Henry Cavill writes in a statement:

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Liam Hemsworth also stated:

"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Henry Cavill, as we recently learned, will once again play Superman in an upcoming film, perhaps this has something to do with him laying down the sword and handing it over to Liam Hemsworth.

