Liam Hemsworth teases a softer and more emotional Geralt

It looks like we'll be served up a rather different version of the sword-swinging adventurer from Kaer Morhen when the fourth season of The Witcher arrives later this month. At least if we're to believe Liam Hemsworth who's taken over the role after Henry Cavill. In a new interview the actor talks about not wanting to copy or mimic another man's work - instead looking to apply himself and interpret Geralt on his own terms.

The result is a character he describes as far more emotional, vulnerable and a bit more insecure of himself. Speaking with IGN Hemsworth said:

"I wanted it to be able to show these moments of him opening up a little more. My interpretation of this character is Geralt is a deeply empathetic person. As much as he's lived a very isolated life, and is reluctant to open up to people or be vulnerable with people, apart from, say, Ciri and Yen and Jaskier...

At this point in the story, we're really seeing him go through a lot of changes. So I wanted to earn those moments. Because when we find him, he's dealing with doubt. He's struggling. He's really unsure about himself... He's injured right now, so he's unsure whether, even if he does find Ciri, if he's actually going to be able to save her, if he has the strength and the ability to save her.

It is purely the fact that he actually is able to be vulnerable with his friends and meet this chosen family that he's able to lean on them and find the courage and find the strength... This idea of chosen family is what really pushes him forward and motivates him to go on"

In other words it looks like Geralt's previous adventures have caught up with him both physically and mentally. And on October the 30th we'll get to see just how different Hemsworth's take on the beloved character is.

