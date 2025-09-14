Liam Hemsworth steps into Henry Cavill's boots in new Witcher teaser

HQ

Ever since Henry Cavill announced his departure from Netflix's The Witcher, fans have been openly skeptical about the show's future. That uncertainty only deepened when it was confirmed that Liam Hemsworth would step into the role of the silver-haired monster slayer. Cavill's brooding take on Geralt of Rivia had become a defining element of the series, and many doubted whether anyone could match his combination of physical presence and understated charisma.

Now, Netflix is hoping to change a few minds. The streamer has just released the first official teaser for Season 4, offering our best glimpse yet of Hemsworth wielding Geralt's iconic blade. In the short but punchy clip, Hemsworth engages in a brutal clash with a supernatural creature, dodging and parrying with the same deliberate style that Cavill brought to the character. It's a deliberate showcase of both action and atmosphere—clearly meant to reassure fans that the swordplay and monster hunting remain as fierce as ever.

Alongside the teaser, Netflix confirmed the all-important release date: The Witcher will return on October 30, bringing back familiar faces like Ciri and Yennefer while introducing fresh threats across the Continent. Showrunners have promised a darker, more politically charged season, one that will test Geralt's moral compass as well as his combat skills. Whether Hemsworth can truly fill Cavill's boots remains the big question. But if the teaser is any indication, the series is aiming to keep the trademark grit and high-stakes action intact.

