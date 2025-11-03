Liam Hemsworth praised by colleagues and the production team

HQ

There's been some controversy surrounding Netflix and their adaptation of The Witcher. With some fans being highly critical of Liam Hemsworth as the replacement for Cavill in the role of Geralt. But in contrast, those who worked with him have nothing but praise. Describing a man who came fully prepared - with plenty of energy and a natural instinct that perfectly matched the character.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Laurence Fishburne who plays Regis in this new season of The Witcher, said that:

"Liam has done a magnificent job embodying Geralt of Rivia. He's brought a depth to it; he's brought his humor, his humanity, and his intelligence to it. I think people are gonna fall in love with him"

Joey Batey who reprises his role as Jaskier also chimed in and added that:

"He certainly brought an energy. The man is relentless. He was training and preparing and researching and everything. And he turned up fully formed. He really did just know his stuff"

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who's the current showrunner, has previously stated that they knew early on that Hemsworth was the right man for the job.

Do you agree? Was Hemsworth the right man to replace Cavill?