Li Mei and Tanya have some cool fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Two weeks ago, we were treated to a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer that revealed the backstory of the Lin Kuei in this rebooted universe, and now it's time to put the focus on another popular part of the franchise.

The first trailer we've received from Mortal Kombat 1 at San Diego Comic-Con turns its sight on the Umgadi. It starts by revealing we'll see how Mileena got her pretty smile in the game's story mode, before showing some of the stuff Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka will be able to do and giving us glimpses of Darrius and Goro as Kameo fighters. Let's just say the men don't end up looking so good at the end of these fights...