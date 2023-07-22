Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Li Mei and Tanya have some cool fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1

Poor Baraka and Pain are left spineless in the new gameplay trailer.

HQ

Two weeks ago, we were treated to a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer that revealed the backstory of the Lin Kuei in this rebooted universe, and now it's time to put the focus on another popular part of the franchise.

The first trailer we've received from Mortal Kombat 1 at San Diego Comic-Con turns its sight on the Umgadi. It starts by revealing we'll see how Mileena got her pretty smile in the game's story mode, before showing some of the stuff Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka will be able to do and giving us glimpses of Darrius and Goro as Kameo fighters. Let's just say the men don't end up looking so good at the end of these fights...

HQ
Mortal Kombat 1

