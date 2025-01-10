LG's weirdest CES idea combines an air purifier and a cat chair

HQ

CES is an amazing time of the year for weird and quirky inventions and technological innovations. One of these very ideas comes from LG, who has now unveiled a new product that combines an air purifier with a cat seat and monitoring device.

It's simply and literally named the AeroCatTower and it's a product that can keep tabs on your cat by monitoring its health, weight, sleep patterns, and many of the standard things that smart health gadgets offer today. But, to add to this is an air purification system that cleans up the air and sucks up any spores and particles that your feline friend has brought into your home.

In principle, it's a pretty neat and smart idea, but the main catch comes from the fact that it all relies on your cat actually wanting to sit on this perch/seat. As cats are notoriously picky and known for doing the exact opposite of what you'd like them to do, we expect a degree of difficulty on this front.

LG has not yet announced a release date nor pricing for the AeroCatTower, but the folk over at The Verge have seen this tower in-person, in the video (featuring harrowing fake cats) you can see below.

