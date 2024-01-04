Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LG's new OLED line-up is filled with AI

LG has upped the AI four times over.

LG's new 2024 OLED Evo line will contain new innards, but they will mainly focus on AI according to a recent press release.

The new Alpha 11 processor comes to the G4 and the Signature M4. LG promises a 70% improvement in graphical performance, plus 30% faster processing speed.

AI is mainly used for upscaling and image sharpening, now done at pixel-level in each image displayed, and with colour correction, as well an enhancement of shadows and light areas.

The AI also improves audio as it is able to better separate vocals for a more clear playback, and augment the stereo experience.

This now also applies to the wireless Signature M4 range that has had a 65" model added to the series this year, and for gaming the wireless mode even supports 144Hz 4K.

This year's LG TV's seem to continue support for gaming with 4K 144Hz refresh rates, HDMI 2.1, gaming optimised modes, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-SYNC.

