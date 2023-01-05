LG's New OLED Flex Looks to be the Epicentre of Your Entertainment

HQ

We've had the chance to take a look at the new LG OLED Flex. Coming in at 42 inches, this smaller screen immediately sets itself apart from LG's other OLED models, but it doesn't seem to sacrifice much else in terms of features.

Offering the usual 4K and 120 Hz, this screen seems aptly suited for all your gaming needs. However, the real meat and potatoes of this TV comes in its "Flex" feature, which allows it to - at the press of a button - curve itself.

That's right, this TV can curve whenever it's needed. This does mean that it won't be able to hang on your wall, and that it must sit on its stand at all time, but it might just be worth it for the cool factor.

Check out our quick look below: