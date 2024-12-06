LG's latest UltraGear monitor can do hit extreme performance and resolution

HQ

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention to a new monitor from LG's UltraGear range. It is known by the catchy and memorable title of the UltraGear 32GS95UV and is a device that is meant to be able to both handle extreme performance and top-quality visuals.

This monitor is able to reach as high as 480Hz when displaying FHD content but can then flip the script and offer 4K UHD visuals at 240Hz instead, when needed. Needless to say, it's quite the versatile device.

To see if this monitor is the next gadget for your battle station, make sure you check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.