LG's kitchen Signature line-up includes an oven with cameras and AI that helps you cook

Would you like a camera in your oven? Or perhaps a transparent T-OLED display that shows you the content of your refrigerator?

LG's 2nd gen Signature line takes your kitchen to a truly futuristic place where the Drench doors of your refrigerator are now both touch panels and windows into your appliance - and yes, it can also to a limited extent play music for added ambience.

A food management system based on AI can now recognise items and suggest what food to make, provide a recipe and even track expiration dates, ensuring your home will not be a part of next season of Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

For the full-blown futuristic experience, the Microwave has three cameras on the inside, not just for monitoring, but for recording food videos for your social media, even capable of doing a time lapse. There is even an induction range with "Gourmet AI" that can outright identify ingredients.

A new Signature microwave comes with a 27" touch screen, speakers and Wi-Fi, and can track your cooking and control other LG devices in your kitchen.