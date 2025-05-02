LGBTQ+ charities urge action after UK Supreme Court ruling on trans rights

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . 14 LGBTQ+ charities, including Stonewall and TransActual, have addressed Keir Starmer in an open letter expressing alarm over the United Kingdom Supreme Court's recent ruling on biological sex.

The ruling, which defines "woman" and "sex" as referring solely to biological sex, has led to concerns over its impact on trans rights. Charities argue that the decision undermines the Equality Act 2010 and creates a legal framework that fails to protect trans individuals.