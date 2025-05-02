LGBTQ+ charities urge action after UK Supreme Court ruling on trans rights

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United Kingdom. 14 LGBTQ+ charities, including Stonewall and TransActual, have addressed Keir Starmer in an open letter expressing alarm over the United Kingdom Supreme Court's recent ruling on biological sex.
The ruling, which defines "woman" and "sex" as referring solely to biological sex, has led to concerns over its impact on trans rights. Charities argue that the decision undermines the Equality Act 2010 and creates a legal framework that fails to protect trans individuals.