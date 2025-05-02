English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

LGBTQ+ charities urge action after UK Supreme Court ruling on trans rights

Charities warn of a genuine crisis for trans people following recent legal changes in the UK.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom. 14 LGBTQ+ charities, including Stonewall and TransActual, have addressed Keir Starmer in an open letter expressing alarm over the United Kingdom Supreme Court's recent ruling on biological sex.

The ruling, which defines "woman" and "sex" as referring solely to biological sex, has led to concerns over its impact on trans rights. Charities argue that the decision undermines the Equality Act 2010 and creates a legal framework that fails to protect trans individuals.

LGBTQ+ charities urge action after UK Supreme Court ruling on trans rights
Manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom. April 6, 2025. Image of Canal St in Manchester UK, also known as the Gay Village // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited Kingdom


Loading next content