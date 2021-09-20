LG unveils new 325" display that costs as much as a Bugatti Veyron

HQ

If you've ever wondered what a truly luxury viewing experience looks like, LG's new line up of DVLED displays would probably fit in that category. Known as LG's DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display range, the technology manufacturer has created five iterations of displays to fit the range, with products stretching from 81" in size all the way up to an enormous and outright absurd 589" product - and as we all know size isn't everything, the displays offer fidelity from 2K Full HD all the way to 8K Ultra HD.

You might think these are completely absurd and probably just prototypes but these behemoths exist, and if you're interested in buying one it'll cost you an arm, a leg, probably your car and house, and every pay check you make for the next millennia, and that's not even accounting for the upkeep necessary to run one. The thought of the electricity bill makes me shudder.

But assuming you're in the financial place to grab one of these, LG has made sure that the range has plenty of depth. The starting 2K Full HD units range from 81" to 217", but if that fidelity is a little lacking, the 4K Ultra HD range is available, which brings displays between 163" to 325". There is of course a much more visually-striking model, the 8K Ultra HD unit that comes in two 325" sizes, but if your lounge is notoriously known for being long with low ceilings then this probably won't suit you, which is why LG is also offering the dual Ultra Stretch range, with displays in 2K and 4K and spanning from 147" to 589". Yes. You read that right.

So, how much will one of these bad boys set you back you ask? Well, LG told TechRadar that the Extreme Home Cinema range will start at a measly $70,000 and will rise all the way to $1.7 million. But fear not, that price will include a display hooked up with LG's WebOS system and will support all the latest consoles and gadgets, and will also include a five-year warranty plus services provided by LG that is apparently valued at $30,000.