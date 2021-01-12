Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
LG unveils 48" bendable Cinematic Sound OLED

The new TV also has a 0.1ms response time and uses a 120Hz refresh rate.

"Optimised for gaming" is what the new bendable Cinematic Sound OLED is called in the press release.

It has a 1000R curvature when bended for gaming, and can then be put back as a fully flat panel when used as a TV. It has a response time of just 0.1ms, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is able to vibrate and create sound, thus eliminating the need for speakers, having the sound coming directly from the panel, and is still extremely thin.

"LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimised for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers," said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

