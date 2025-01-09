LG Ultragear 45GX990A is a 5K bendable OLED gaming monitor

HQ

The top model in the new GX9 series is the 45GX990A, a 21:9 WOLED, at 5120x2160 resolution, and like the rest of the series, it uses the LG dual-mode, offering different aspect ratios and sizes at a 0.03ms response time, while being bendable.

It has a 900R curvature, while the 950A model has 800R, making it the world's first while also offered with 45" panel and 5K2K display. The 950A also delivers 125 PPI, and a 90W PD, and naturally supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It naturally comes with DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and VRR. Last but not least is the 39GX90SA that is aimed at streaming. It's 39" in 21:9 format, and has a 800R curvature.

The monitors look stunning, but we fear for local prices.