LG TVs to get Stadia in late 2021

LG is partnering with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year. Not counting Google TV, LG will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia.

"Stadia on LG TVs will allow customers to instantly play hit Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required."

"And when it comes to gaming, it's hard to beat the advanced combination of Stadia and LG OLED TVs. LG OLED's self-lighting pixels ensure best-in-class HDR picture quality with deep blacks and extremely accurate colours. LG became the first company to launch HDR-capable 4K OLED TVs in 2015 and content on LG OLED TVs - both streaming and externally stored - benefit from the display's fast 1ms response time, outstandingly low input lag without experiencing any loss in picture quality."

But will it be enough to make Stadia compelling to gamers?