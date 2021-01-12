Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

LG shows-off foldable phone alternative, the Rollable at CES 2021

The phone has no release date or price set as of yet, however.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Foldable tech is all the rage right now. Over the past few years, it has seemed like technology manufactures have started to shift towards creating devices that offer more display for your buck, but in a similar sized package. Well, as part of its CES 2021 line-up, LG has officially shown-off the Rollable, an alternative to foldable phones.

The LG Rollable looks like a regular smartphone, without any folding creases, except comes with rolling edges that can be used to extend the height of the screen whenever you need to. Essentially, the Rollable can transition between a smartphone and a small tablet, by using a display that can be seamlessly significantly expanded.

LG has only officially announced the device at CES, meaning we have no official information regarding pricing, release dates, or if there is to be various models. Tech Radar however, has stated that sources close to them believe the phone is set to be released later this year, so we might not have to wait all too long before we get to see how rollable tech compares to foldable.

Check out an image of the device below.

LG shows-off foldable phone alternative, the Rollable at CES 2021
LG


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy