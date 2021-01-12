LG shows-off foldable phone alternative, the Rollable at CES 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Foldable tech is all the rage right now. Over the past few years, it has seemed like technology manufactures have started to shift towards creating devices that offer more display for your buck, but in a similar sized package. Well, as part of its CES 2021 line-up, LG has officially shown-off the Rollable, an alternative to foldable phones.

The LG Rollable looks like a regular smartphone, without any folding creases, except comes with rolling edges that can be used to extend the height of the screen whenever you need to. Essentially, the Rollable can transition between a smartphone and a small tablet, by using a display that can be seamlessly significantly expanded.

LG has only officially announced the device at CES, meaning we have no official information regarding pricing, release dates, or if there is to be various models. Tech Radar however, has stated that sources close to them believe the phone is set to be released later this year, so we might not have to wait all too long before we get to see how rollable tech compares to foldable.

Check out an image of the device below.