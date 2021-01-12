LG shows off next-gen OLED TVs

You're watching Advertisements

While the presentation of microLED was amazing, more "soon to come" products is perhaps just as relevant.

The 77" version of the new OLED has an additional layer, improving efficiency of light transmission by 20%. This means that all 33 million light-self-emitting pixels now produce even more light.

"LG Display is planning to apply its advanced next-generation OLED technology to high-end TV models that will be launched this year and gradually expand its adoption. In addition, the company is set to strengthen its line-up by producing 83-inch and 42-inch OLED TV displays starting this year, adding to the existing 88-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 48-inch OLED TV displays. It also plans to significantly expand its mid-range TV display line-up down to the 20-30-inch range, enhancing not only TV, but also gaming, mobility, and personal display options.

It will also introduce differentiated products such as Film Cinematic Sound OLED (Film CSO), which is able to feature an even slimmer design and to generate sound directly from the screen without separate speakers.

LG Display has been making rapid progress with OLED's evolution by surpassing technological limitations through continuous research and development. Starting with a 55-inch full HD display, its line-up has grown to encompass medium- and large-size displays ranging from 48-inch 4K to 88-inch 8K. In particular, LG Display is leading innovations in form factors that only OLED can achieve, such as transparent, rollable, and bendable."

From 2013 to 2020, 4.5 million displays were shipped from LG, who expects 2021 to end at 7-8 million displays shipped totally.