LG shines bright with its brightest OLED panels ever

HQ

Smart TV manufacturers really impressed us at CES 2025. LG, for example, revealed its new OLED evo TVs, which promise brighter panels and better features. While we knew some details, we didn't get too much information about the technology behind their new panels. Now, LG Display has shared more information about their fourth-generation W-OLED panels, specifically the ones that will be used in the LG G5 and Panasonic Z95B, a brand that has partnered with LG for years.

And the thing is, LG has truly outdone themselves with their latest breakthrough: we're talking about the brightest OLED panels ever, reaching a peak brightness of 4000 nits, thanks to their innovative RGB Tandem technology. By adding an extra light-emitting layer, LG has improved blue light emissions and created separate layers for red and green. This leads to 33% more brightness and a 40% boost in color luminance, reaching 2100 nits. These panels are not only brighter but also more energy-efficient, bringing vivid visuals to models like the Panasonic Z95B and LG G5. This marks a big leap in OLED technology, overcoming a key limitation compared to other panel types, and setting the stage for a brighter, more colorful future in home entertainment.

What do you think of these OLED panels?