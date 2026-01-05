LG reveals AI-enabled robot designed to perform household chores

HQ

CES is always chock-full of weird and wonderful technological innovations, and to this end, giant LG has made an appearance to present a glimpse at an all-new AI-enabled robotic companion.

Known as the CLOiD, this robot is designed to be a household partner that will take on the burdens of many chores and everyday tasks. It does so by being able to connect with home appliances and then coordinate tasks and take otherwise regular chores out of your hands, be that doing the laundry and folding clothes afterwards, retrieving items from the fridge, and even popping food into the oven to streamline breakfast preparation.

The CLOiD is built with a body that spans a head unit, torso, two articulated arms, and a wheeled base, and it uses autonomous driving technology that has been perfected through LG's robot vacuums. Naturally, a device like this won't find itself on the consumer market anytime soon, but LG does not that it's part of its next step towards a AI-driven home.

Visitors at CES will be able to see the CLOiD in action.