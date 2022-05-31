LG releases limited edition Star Wars TV

HQ

Last week, a Star Wars-themed OLED TV was revealed. It's a variant of their 65-inch LG C2 OLED Evo screen. What sets this version apart from its original is the element of Star Wars. You can move the controls like a Lightsaber and there are photo galleries from the films.

In addition to images and the control, it has some exterior cosmetic changes. It probably comes as no surprise that Darth Vader adorns the cover and the screen is black with the symbols of the Empire. However, what is sad news for anyone interested is that only 501 copies will be produced; 501 in number is probably a deliberate reference to Darth Vader's clones and later stormtroopers who went by that name.

