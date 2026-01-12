LG reveals OLED evo W6

HQ

LG's Wallpaper concept is a lot more than just a concept, as it comes in both 77" and 83" versions in form of the LG OLED evo W6 TV range.

The TV mounts flush, almost completely gapless against the wall, and uses wireless connection, able to get up to 10m of range, to connect to a command hub that feeds it 4K, 0.1ms, 165Hz video, while using LG's "Hyper Radiant Color Technology" that claims 3.9 times more brightness than conventional OLEDs, and using their new α11 Gen3 AI Processor. Gamers will be surprised to learn that it does not only support AMD Freesync like most others, but also Nvidia G-Sync.

The new Alpha engine is a lot more powerful than last year, LG claims 5.6 times, with the use of image noise reduction and texture preservation running simultaneously as it has a dual AI engine design.

Like a number of other very modern TV platforms, it has the ability to display art via the LG Gallery+ platform, but also user- and AI created content, helping it to blend in with a more deign/interior focused customer group, but who want something different from the newly released LG Gallery TV that functions as a frame for art as much as being a TV.

Modern AI features, like enabling the AI to tell you names of cast members in a film by individual scenes is included, along with personalization, encrypted security and voice control.

Retail availability and pricing is not expected for another four-five months.

LG