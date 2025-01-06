LG lifts the curtain on the next iteration of OLED Evo TVs at CES

HQ

As part of the increasingly hectic CES proceedings, with the major technology convention really kicking off today in Las Vegas, LG has presented a glimpse at its 2025 line-up of OLED Evo televisions.

The new models range from a variety of devices that claim to be able to "present unparalleled OLED picture quality with impeccable blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities." The TVs are also AI-driven and customisable to the viewers own needs and wants, thanks in part to the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 chipset.

As for what new models have been announced, one includes the "world's first true wireless OLED Evo M5, and OLED Evo G5". These freshly updated gadgets not only offer enhanced panels and AI support, but also a new Filmmaker Mode that uses Ambient Light Compensation that intends to more accurately reflect the original filmmaker's ideas. This on top of having a 4K panel that can clock as high as 165Hz for smooth and fluid gameplay, all with Variable Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

The exact release date and price tag for these new models has yet to be laid out, but for a TV of this standard, models that range in size from 55" all the way up to 83", we have to assume that they won't be cheap.