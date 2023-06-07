Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LG launches a new portable screen

Bring your TV on the go just as Netflix is removing the ability to watch away from home.

Soon you will finally (?) be able to watch TV in the middle of nowhere, even without a power source. LG has announced a new portable 27" big screen with accompanying speakers and a battery that allegedly lasts up to three hours. All cleverly packed in a shock-resistant case. The screen also supports touch, comes with a remote control (thanks) and can also be controlled with simple voice commands. LG hasn't told us exactly what the price tag will be, but they have released a small video demonstrating its various uses that you can check out here.

Is this a gadget you'd like to own?

