LG launches a new portable screen

Soon you will finally (?) be able to watch TV in the middle of nowhere, even without a power source. LG has announced a new portable 27" big screen with accompanying speakers and a battery that allegedly lasts up to three hours. All cleverly packed in a shock-resistant case. The screen also supports touch, comes with a remote control (thanks) and can also be controlled with simple voice commands. LG hasn't told us exactly what the price tag will be, but they have released a small video demonstrating its various uses that you can check out here.

Is this a gadget you'd like to own?