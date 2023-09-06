LG has started making OLED panels in smaller sizes

HQ

The smallest size of TVs from LG based on OLED technology has long been 42 inches, but now that is about to change, and for those who are looking for something smaller, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

LG Display will start manufacturing OLED panels in three new, smaller sizes - 32, 34 and 39 inches. In addition, the company will also start manufacturing transparent panels in 30 and 70 inch sizes. So if you're dreaming of a smaller, awesome TV, keep your eyes peeled. Official announcements of new products are expected during the upcoming CES or IFA trade fair.

Fancy a smaller OLED?

Thanks, FlatPanelsHD.