LG has scrapped its G-series smartphones

The LG G8 and V50 were announced at the same time last year, and this year a V60 was unveiled - but no G9.

Now Naver, a Korean news site has reported that LG has scrapped the G line altogether as a part of its new smartphone strategy. The strategy seems to be to replace it altogether with a more budget-friendly range. The information was reportedly shared at an internal briefing to a number of South Korean telecommunications companies, one of them being the source.

This could be LG's attempt at holding on to the smartphone market that has been flooded by a number of new Chinese brands, and as several other media has asked LG for a response, and neither confirmation nor denial was issued, this seems a lot more like fact than just another rumour.