LG gives you the world's first transparent and wireless TV

LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the name, combining a transparent 4K OLED screen and LG's wireless video and audio transmission technology.

OLED T is powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor. A genuine game changer it seems, LG's transparent OLED is the winner of five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honour.

The TV "liberates users from a dominant black screen that competes with the décor in their home. Maintaining its 77-inch screen size, OLED T and its innovative transparent display seamlessly harmonizes with its environment".

LG says its practically invisible when turned off, and so it blends into the environment and frees users (and their significant others) from the long-standing problem of what to do with the 'big black screen' and should also help to make "one's space feel larger, providing a sense of openness".

For full performance, click a button to raise the contrast screen. In this way, "users can instantly switch to take full advantage of LG OLED's enhanced picture quality through the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor with 4-times greater AI performance". The processor is 70% better in graphic performance at 30% faster processing-speed compared to its predecessor. OLED.

"An incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation, LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers brand-new screen experiences plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning OLED technology," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. "LG's transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what's possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry."

The TV is rumoured to make it to market, but before getting your hopes up, the rollable OLED R by comparison costs $100,000, so, not a mainstream product at this point.