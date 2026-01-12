We have consistently given LG's flagship televisions top marks here at Gamereactor for a number of years. There is a fairly simple explanation for this: even though direct innovations are sometimes conspicuous by their absence, the Korean manufacturer consistently delivers the best picture on the market, combined with a persistent habit of ironing out the small remaining kinks in the user experience that can be felt in everyday use.

Soon, the LG G5 will no longer be the active top model, as LG introduced new models at CES 2026, but what we can say is that this will probably remain the flagship for some time to come and that many will end up buying anyway, due to strong promotional prices and relatively low availability in the first few months of the year.

So, is the LG G5 worth the money, you may be wondering, and our answer will probably not come as a surprise. We are talking about a Primary RGB Tandem OLED display in 4K, which offers Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG in terms of HDR formats, four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync - it's all still here, including WIFI6, ALLM and a host of other key formats, combined in the typical Gallery profile, where the television barely protrudes from the wall.

The aforementioned Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel is the key new feature here, along with LG's new Brightness Booster Ultimate, which amplifies the standard NITS brightness from the panel, thereby improving the HDR experience in general. The new panel type has four layers and replaces LG's previous Micro Lens Array. There are two blue, one red, and one green layer, and together these four layers boost the brightness by up to 40%, so it can peak at 2200 NITS under the right conditions. This is without losing sRGB or DCI-P3 colour accuracy, which remains above 100%, leaving little to be desired.

This is an ad:

Added to this is the fact that the television can now run at 4K/165Hz from a PC or a future console, should this become possible, and together with Dolby Vision Gaming, this is a really good option for those who either want to move a desktop computer into the living room or want to prepare for a future where consoles behave more like a PC anyway.

There are also small but crucial differences in the new webOS 25, which now allows you to control your smart home via Google Home much more seamlessly and use the same remote control to control a PS5, a Switch, an Apple TV - you name it. The front page, the main menu, is still not customisable enough and still features large, ugly advertisements that simply do not fit in with a television you pay so much for, but overall, LG has done a lot to improve responsiveness and usability, and it shows.

The latest version of the remote control is finally quite attractive to look at and use. Yes, it's still plastic, but it's smaller, more manageable, and much easier for a non-expert to use.

This is an ad:

Whether you're the type who uses Filmmaker Mode and fine-tunes the picture to a drastic degree, or whether you leave everything standardised and just enjoy using the television for everyday entertainment, the G5 is just... well, sublime, it really is. Only the price remains a tad high, but you can currently find offers for around £2,000 for the 65" version, which is actually not so unreasonable for a television that so directly outclasses its competitors.