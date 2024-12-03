It's hard to find the many superlatives needed to paint a true picture of LG's flagship models, taking into account the dreaded "diminishing returns", i.e. that while there are occasional leaps forward in technology, we are dealing with cautious iteration in between the bookends.

So this is, again, the story of two things being true at the same time. No, LG doesn't make the aforementioned leap forward compared to the G3, which we gave a resounding 10 last year, but at the same time it's becoming clearer every year that LG is miles ahead of its closest competitors on the most crucial parameters. So yes, this LG G4 is a masterpiece, again, and the best TV we've tested this year (albeit in close competition with Hisense's UX), but you don't need to spend big if you have a reasonably modern OLED Evo panel. Two truths.

There are a number of key upgrades to point to, such as the second generation of LG's MLA technology, which in turn increases brightness (often cited as the weakness of OLED panels). And of course, there's a new processor, Alpha 11, which is only available in the G-series and offers a number of AI features that you (might) be interested in. But this new panel not only improves brightness, but also colour calibration and contrast, and it's still through these very basic parameters that LG finds itself really, really comfortable.

First of all, all the fixed sizes are in place. A slim frame that's just 5.5 centimetres deep, a handy cable channel with magnetic backplate, four HDMI 2.1 ports with an eARC, 120Hz for consoles (or even 144Hz for the PC crowd), and a host of technologies from G-Sync to FreeSync Premium, from VRR to ALLM and Dolby Vision. There's a dedicated Gaming Mode that reduces latency and gives you more customisation options, there's virtually no screen border all around. This is a piece of premium kit that instantly oozes exuberance as you unpack and install it, and whether you walk around it soberly or just experience content on it, it's immensely compelling.

As I mentioned a while ago in our review of the PS5 Pro, I've been using the LG G4 65" as the primary test platform for that console, which has meant I've had to "pixel peep" more than usual and observe graphical, granular differences. Of course, this doesn't help one measure and weigh how WebOS 24 works or how tired I am of the same old plastic remote, but it has only given me renewed respect for LG's panel technology. This new MLA technology means that the G4 can now hit 3000 NITS at peak, and while that brightness is used sparingly in some zones, it does wonders for HDR performance in games in particular. That's 1000 NITS better than the G3, and it's clear that LG has focused on the accusation that OLED panels are more subdued in their contrast ratio.

In terms of HDR, you should do yourself a favour and use LG's Filmmaker HDR mode, and even though some media outlets have recorded a brightness far below the 3000 NITS LG has promised, our equipment measured 2321 NITS in a specific 10% zone, which is really close. We also used Filmmaker HDR to try and find larger Delta-E deviations, but after a handful of tests designed to find deviations between source and image in the panel, we got an average of just under 1.3 - and yes, 100.1% DCI-P3 colour coverage. Combine that with LG's anti-glare coating in this second generation of MLA OLED panels and you have, quite simply, the best panel we've ever seen.

And then there are these AI features that the new Alpha 11 makes possible. We see a lot of different consumer electronics trying to "improve" our usage through artificial intelligence, and in this unique case we have modes like AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, which present themselves at start-up as optional. You might as well write off AI Sound Pro right now. LG obviously makes improvements every year, but if you have enough money in your piggy bank for a G4, it deserves a sound system that has more space, more width, more depth. We tested it with a Sonos Arc Ultra, but even with a £100 soundbar you're better off.

However, you shouldn't write AI Picture Pro off just yet. It seems like this mode is designed to go after screen tearing pretty hard, and it doesn't work very well when tested with a PS5 Pro, for example. But with SDR content, or streaming services that get away with delivering comically poor bit-rates and quality, it's a different story. It's quite rare that an AI feature can be directly recommended, and it doesn't necessarily have to be, but there are cases where it has created a better picture. And that's wild - and scary.

Where LG still has work to do is in these almost paratextual elements, aspects of the experience that exist around just experiencing your favourite content on this MLA OLED panel. The remote control is still downright embarrassing. It's functional, make no mistake about it, but this TV is going to set you back at least £1,500, if not more, and how you can't condense these features into a slightly more sleek form factor, or just offer two different remote controls, is a mystery. I've become comfortable with WebOS 24, although I still feel that it lacks streamlining, a little flair, an attitude. However, that's a criticism that can be levelled at almost any TV manufacturer, and the OS here is functional, as is the remote control.

In the end, though, the verdict is pretty clear. LG, in my opinion, pulls out all the stops here and delivers another flagship that impresses on almost every level. Looking at this MLA OLED panel is such an exquisite pleasure, and getting to test the PS5 Pro, play Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and watch the brilliant series Sugar on Apple TV+ has been one of the great experiences of the year. A stroke of genius, no less.