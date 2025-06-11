LG releases a new set of televisions every year, and to save ourselves the hassle of lugging giant 77" monsters up our stairs, only to lug them back down again two weeks later, we usually start by taking a look at the 42" version of the C series. Firstly, LG's C-series is the most popular and is considered the faithful "mid-ranger", and secondly, the smaller size also means that you can basically use it as a large monitor as well.

We have reviewed the C4 42" here, the C3 here, and even the C2 here - all in 42", so there is quite a nice continuity, and it continues today with the review of the C5 42", which will of course be followed a little later by the larger G5.

Okay, so what's new? At first glance, not a whole lot. It has the same relatively slim profile of 41 millimetres and the same two slim feet that do not allow for any height adjustment, which can make adjustment a little more challenging unless you mount it via VESA on an arm of some kind. However, it weighs less than 10 kilograms, so it's lighter than most heavy gaming monitors of the same size, so mounting it should be a breeze. Once again, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports (although it would be cool to have DisplayPort one day), each supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. In addition, for PC owners, there is support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and even a 144Hz refresh rate.

This means that the TV enters the battlefield with quite an arsenal of weapons, in addition to the traditional technologies we have come to expect from LG, such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. There are even a number of USB A ports, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6.

The panel is still a WOLED, which means that the new four-stack brightness-boosted OLED is reserved for the larger G5, and the Micro Lens Array technology used in last year's G4 is also missing. This is an interesting decision, as the flagship technology usually trickles down to cheaper models the following year, so even though there are improvements, which we will come to, this is far from a decisive quantum leap for the small C5.

This means that the small 42" cannot match the approximately 1200 NITS that the larger television can achieve in Standard Mode, precisely because it is not equipped with the new Brightness Booster technology, but it can still easily reach those 1000 NITS, which seemed impossible for an OLED just a few years ago. The new a9 Gen 8 AI processor also ensures truly effective upscaling, so whether the content or signal is 1080p, or whether you are watching television in more antiquated formats, something really happens this time, and the extra horsepower means that the otherwise sluggish webOS runs smoothly most of the time.

In addition, thankfully, this time there is a new, redesigned remote control that finally ditches the deluge of buttons and piano black design in favour of something more minimalist, matte, and modern, and my goodness does it work - it's really on par with Samsung's now.

Using the small 42" television is still a joy for general editorial work, as well as a quick switch to gaming. We have reviewed a sea of games on this television over the past while, and can only conclude that as a hybrid between business and pleasure, this is a sublime solution. At the same time, it is important to point out that right now, with the C5 42" just hitting the shops, the price tag of around £1,300 for this smaller version is a bit too much, especially considering how aggressive the offers will be before long.

This is still a wholehearted recommendation of the C5 42" as an excellent television and an even better monitor, but considering how little has actually changed, it might be best to wait a little longer.