LG and Xbox announces marketing partnership for OLED TV

If you plan on buying a new TV from LG Electronics in the future, you might find that it is branded with Xbox logos and possibly also has screenshots from Xbox games printed on the retail box. LG and Microsoft has just announced in a new press release that they are launching a marketing partnership for OLED TV in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The head of the TV product planning division of LG, S.P. Baik, comments this partnership and says:

"We take the needs of gamers very seriously when developing our OLED TVs so to be able to be an official partner to Xbox Series X is a partnership that is very meaningful to us. We're confident that the heightened visual quality from combining LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X will blow gamers away."

The two companies writes that we can expect "special events held at participating retail locations to provide consumers the opportunity to experience for themselves the sheer exhilaration of gaming on LG's 2020 OLED TV models and Xbox's latest console".

LG's OLED TVs have gotten really good grades lately thanks to extremely low latency and support for 120 Hz as well as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). They also add that we can expect better sound than we are used to:

"As the first TV and the first game console to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X will draw gamers even deeper into the action with dynamic images and sounds."

A very reasonable guess is that this means that LG TV will be the first brand to come with an xCloud app pre-installed on purchase.