Lexus unveils new IS model and apparently plans to drop combustion very soon

We have seen a loosening of the legislation that previously would see EU countries outright stop the sale of all combustion-based cars in not too long, but Lexus is driving fast toward a reality where they'll stop selling traditional cars all together, it would seem.

According to Japanese media Best Car, Lexus is working on several EV models for 2027 and beyond, and one of which is a new IS, set to compete against the BMW i3.

It apparently will have a radical new design, which can be seen in the concept art below, but apparently this will lead to the IS completely dropping a traditional petrol-powered alternative too.

This is all a report for now, but you can see the image of what the IS could look like below.