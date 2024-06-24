Lexus teams up with luxury appliance brand Monogram to make a car with a pizzeria

Lexus has teamed up with luxury appliance maker Monogram to create a car that certainly feels one-of-a-kind. The new Lexus Monogram GX is a massive SUV designed to take everything you need for a relaxing summer evening with you.
In the back, there's a 30" smart flush hearth oven, designed for cooking pizzas, artisanal bread, and branzino among other dishes. There's also a heated ice press to chill your spirits you might take out with you, and plenty of space to store them.
There's also wine storage complete with a bar that includes glassware, bitters, and a folding cutting board. Of course, most of your trunk/boot space is taken up by the inclusion of these items, so you'll want to prepare your adventures with that in mind.
