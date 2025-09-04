Lexus' new sports car hints at the future

HQ

15 long years have passed since Toyota/Lexus rolled out the first LFA models from the factory in Aichi and since then this for its time innovative, super well-built sports car has reached absolute cult status. So much so that it is not possible to find a well-maintained example today.

However, Lexus chose not to follow up the LFA with a new sports car, which has been a sadness for the entire sports car world, but now they seem to have changed their mind and a new LFA is on the way, rumoured to be called the LFR, and is based on the new GT3 competition platform that Toyota has built. The "Sport Concept" was shown during Monterey Car Week and also hints at Lexus' new, more sober and stylish design language (a clear improvement compared to today's enormous X-grilles). Now we can only hope that Lexus contacts Yamaha again, collaborates on a new V10 for the production version of this car.